Nawaz will not get back, claims Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday claimed that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not come back once he went to London for his medical treatment. The minister made this statement despite that the matter is sub-judice and is being heard by the Lahore High Court on a regular basis. Chaudhry tweeted that the federal law officers’ stance in the Lahore High Court was correct and completely legitimate, as Nawaz would never come back to Pakistan after going to London for treatment. Earlier, the federal law officers objected to the affidavit of Shahbaz Sharif filed with the Lahore High Court, saying that Nawaz Sharif could not be allowed on the basis of affidavit. "We reject this affidavit of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif," said an additional attorney general. He told the bench that the objections to the affidavit would be filed later with the court. Earlier, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif submitted an affidavit to the Lahore High Court assuring that his brother would come back to Pakistan to face the cases in different courts. Shahbaz submitted a hand-written two-page affidavit to the LHC division bench through his counsel Amjad Pervez.

The draft said Nawaz was going to London after doctors' recommendations for his medical treatment three and would soon be back after his recovery.