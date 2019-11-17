Intolerance dragging country into quagmire, warns Bilawal Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the country is facing the worst kind of intolerance in the modern days, adding that injecting political weeds and extremism into national politics were damaging the whole society far from our comprehension.

In his message on International Day for Tolerance being observed by the Unites Nations on Saturday, he said that democracy was being weakened under a plan where the election process was getting replaced with selection to make the people of Pakistan irrelevant in governance and decision-making affecting the very fate and future of the country.

Bilawal said the PPP leadership had always promoted tolerance to create an egalitarian society based on justice, equality and peace. “However, our founder prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered and the first elected woman prime minister of the Muslim world Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was brutally assassinated,” a statement quoted him as saying. Still president Asif Ali Zardari raised “Pakistan Khappe” slogan, he said, adding that previously, president Zardari suffered 12 years in jail without any conviction and now he had been incarcerated for more than 150 days without any FIR, reference and on mere hollow accusations.

The PPP chairman said that the man who was the tallest symbol of tolerance in Pakistan had been deprived of a duly required medical treatment, including access to his personal doctors, as his health was worsening day by day. He pointed out that the PPP was promoting tolerance in Pakistan because it belonged to the segments of society who wanted their future generations to flourish in the country instead of those spreading intolerance here, but dreaming to raise and settle their future generations elsewhere except Pakistan.