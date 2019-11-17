Call for promoting entrepreneurship among youth

The government should adopt such policies that are helpful to promote entrepreneurship among the youth of the country.

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said this on Friday at a ceremony of ‘DICE Virtual Innovation Competition-2019’ organised at the Arts Auditorium by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the DICE Foundation of the United States.

Around 70 teams pertaining to different teaching departments, research centres, and institutes of the varsity took part in the competition. The team of the food science and technology department secured the first position for its presentation related to innovation of a form of plastic that can be dissolved in water.

The team of the computer science department secured the second position on a project about extracting water from water vapours in the air.

The third position was bagged by the team of the botany department for producing a new form of chemical-free insecticide from the peel of bitter gourd.

The KU VC said on the occasion that a sizeable portion of the Pakistani economy was dependent on the youth and promoting the concept of entrepreneurship would enable them to get viable opportunities of livelihood.

He added that promoting entrepreneurship in any society also helped advancement of the national economy and reduction of poverty.

Prof Iraqi congratulated the winning students of the competition and appreciated their creative talent that they displayed through their inventions presented in the competition.