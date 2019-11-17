A busy day for firefighters as three blazes break out

No loss of life was reported as a fire broke out in three different places on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out in a warehouse of used tyres located on Hub River Road, Musharraf Colony. Responding to the information, three fire tenders were sent but four more tenders were later dispatched to the scene. The firefighters were able to douse the fire with the hectic efforts of around three hours.

The spokesperson said that the fire broke in the where used tyres were stored and then the fire quickly engulfed other areas. The firefighters faced difficulties in the fire extinguishing work due to fast winds. No loss of life was reported while tyres and other material were reduced to ashes. The actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out at a shop located on the ground floor of the multi-storey building in Malir. Responding to the information, two fire tenders were rushed to the scene to participate in the fire extinguishing work. The firefighters were able to douse the fire with the efforts of one hour. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the occupants of the residential building were asked to evacuate their houses as the fire was engulfing the upper floors of the building. No loss of life was reported while the cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The thirds fire incident took place at a cloth manufacturing factory in the Pak Colony area. The spokesperson said that seven fire tenders participated in the fire extinguishing work. The firefighters were able to douse the blaze with the efforts of two hours, saving the entire building from being burnt. No loss of life was reported and apparently the fire broke out due to short circuits, the spokesperson added.