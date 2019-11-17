Hasnain bowls Pakistan to victory

LAHORE: A sensational six-wicket haul from Mohammad Hasnain lifted Pakistan to a 90-run win over Sri Lanka in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar, on Saturday, says a PCB press release.

Chasing 184 to win the match, Sri Lanka were blown away by a fiery spell of fast bowling from Mohammad Hasnain who took six wickets for 19 runs in seven overs. Khushdil Shah and Umar Khan also took two wickets apiece.

For Sri Lanka, opening batsman Petum Nissanka top-scored with 34 off 56 balls.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were dismissed for 183 in 49.5 overs after being put into bat.

The top-order fell quickly as the Greenshirts lost three wickets for 31 runs inside 10 overs. Amad Butt, who came to bat at number eight, top-scored with 44 off 45 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

Rohail Nazir (37) and Khushdil Shah (32) were other run-getters for Pakistan team.

For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando took three wickets for 28, while Amila Aponso and Kalana Perera took two wickets apiece. Pakistan will take on Oman in their third match on Monday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 183 all out, 49.5 overs (Amad Butt 44, Rohail Nazir 37, Khushdil Shah 32; Asitha Fernando 3-28, Amila Aponso 2-36, Kalana Perera 2-45). Sri Lanka 93 all out, 30.4 overs (Petum Nissanka 34, Hasitha Boyagoda 22; Mohammad Husnain 6-19, Khushdil Shah 2-14, Umar Khan 2-4).