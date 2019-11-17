Nawaz Sharif case: People say court verdict moral defeat of govt

LAHORE: The general public, reacting to the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to remove former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without financial guarantee, termed it a moral defeat of the government.

Talking to The News, people from different walks of life appreciated the decision, especially keeping in view the medical condition of the former premier. According to them health and life-related matters should not be politicised at all. However, there were also those who reacted strongly to the decision.

The Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former PM Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

As per the order, the duration of his treatment could be extended on the basis of medical reports.

A citizen, Javaid Butt, said the government by placing the condition of indemnity bonds for travel of the former premier for treatment outside Pakistan had done injustice and added the court decision was a moral defeat of the government.

Another citizen, Ijaz Qureshi, said there should no politics on someone’s health and life.

While referring to Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan leaving behind his ailing wife the late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, he said someone who had demonstrated grace in the past should have not been dealt in this way by the PTI government.

A PML-N supporter, Shafqat Baig, said leaders did not leave their supporters, workers and voters forever.

“Nawaz will come back once his medical condition improves after treatment,” he said while appreciated the LHC decision. Ali Khan, another citizen, said the PTI government had a lot to do for the general public adding now Prime Minister Imran Khan would focus as to how to address issues faced by ordinary people in the wake of ever increasing inflation and poor economic activity in the country.

A PTI supporter, Rana Tanveer, said the country had three different justice systems. “One is for ordinary people, another for elite and yet another for the sacred class,” he added. He said the PML-N itself was doing politics over the issue.

“Is human life more important than money?” he questioned while explaining the government’s move of placing the condition of indemnity bonds for traveling abroad.

Another citizen, Amir, said the entire politics of PM Imran Khan had revolved around Nawaz Sharif and added with the court allowing Sharif to go abroad for treatment, the politics of Prime Minister Khan had actually come to an end.

He said the premier should now focus on public welfare and opt for politics that really addresses their growing concerns.