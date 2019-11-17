close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

Clean Green Programme appreciated

Islamabad

 
November 17, 2019

Islamabad: The custodian of Shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam and President National Peace Committee for interfaith Harmony Peer Syed Ali Gillani appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan Clean Green Pakistan Programme launched to get rid of global warming and hazards causing from the use of plastic bags, says a press release.

He stated this in a meeting with students of different institutions. Peer Ali Gillani stated that The five point agenda includes 10 billion tree tsunami, plastic ban, EV policy, clean green index and recharge Pakistan are need of 21st century.

