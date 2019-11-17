close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

Dr. Jameel ur Rehman Tareen visits CGH

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

Rawalpindi: A Pakistani General Surgeon Dr. Jameel ur Rehman Tareen, MD FRCPS(R) from Minneapolis, MN USA visited CGH Rawalpindi.

He was accompanied by Brig (r) Imran ul Haq, administrator CGH, Rawalpindi, CEO Sibtain Raza, Addl CEO Fahim Ali and Dr. Nighat Shaheen, consultant senior Gynae Specialist during the visit. He visited the Modular OTs, CSSD, X-Ray, Pathological Lab, OPDs and under construction Immunisation Center of the CGH. He showed his satisfaction over the standards of the works executed and declared the facilities to be at par with the international standards rather more than that.

The visiting General Surgeon was impressed over the good job done by the administration of RCB and CGH.

