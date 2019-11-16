Sureties

This refers to the editorial ‘Bonds and bans’ (Nov 15). The media has always been lecturing the government that it must adhere to rule of law and the constitution in every matter and at every stage and that everyone is equal before law. But an exception is being pleaded in the case of Nawaz Sharif.

A surety bond is just a piece of paper, not hard money, and can be given by any person in the family. But no cogent reason is being offered for the reluctance to furnish a simple document to meet a legal requirement.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi