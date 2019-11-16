Siraj contacts Bilawal to inquire ofter Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq made a telephonic contact with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and inquired the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Senator Sirajul Haq expressed his concerns over the reports on health of former President Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his early recovery.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Senator Sirajul Haq that the government was denying the access of private doctors to former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq also expressed his concerns over the attitude of the government towards the former president.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also informed Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami that former President Asif Ali Zardari refused to get bail from the court.