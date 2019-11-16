School inaugurated for Sikh community

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the Baba Guru Nanak School of Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics in Mahalla Jogan Shah in Dabgari locality on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash was the chief guest. He inaugurated the newly established school.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Education Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion. Both cut a cake to celebrate the 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government was committed to providing equal opportunities to people of all schools of thought, including minorities.

He said the government wanted to unite people of Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Christian and other communities and use their potential for development and boosting the country’s economy.

Kamran Bangash said the province had ample potential for promotion of science and technology and to pave the way for setting up a digital market was the top priority of the government, which would help create employment opportunities.

He said that as per the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the available resources were being utilised to make the country a true welfare state, adding that opening of the Kartarpur corridor was also part of this vision. The CM’s special assistant said that inauguration ceremony of the corridor on the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak was an example of interfaith harmony and the establishment of the school for Sikh students was another chapter in this regard. Kamran Bangash said that classes in the school would commence from Monday.