Mines bills passed by KP Assembly resented

GHALLANAI: The office-bearers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mohmand chapter resented the bills passed by the KP Assembly about mines and minerals in erstwhile Fata.

Speaking a press conference here on Friday, Arshad Bakhtiar Khan, Jangraiz Khan, Fazal Hadi Khan, Shahsawar Mohmand, Arshad Khan Lala criticised the provincial government for passing the bill to have declared the mines and minerals in ex-Fata as the government properties. They said that the move was illegal and unconstitutional even the opposition members had also protested against the bill. The PPP office-bearers flayed the government for not honouring the promises made with the people before the merger. They alleged that the bill was passed to oblige the capitalists in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the arm-twisting policy was not acceptable. The PPP office-bearers said the PPP would avail every forum against the illegal acts on the part of the provincial government. They said the motto of the so-called ‘change’ raised by the PTI government had been exposed to the people, adding that the people could not be befooled any more. “Where are the job opportunities for jobless youth? What about the health and education sectors reforms as promised by the PTI before coming to power?” asked Arshad Bakhtiar Khan.