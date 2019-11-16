Ministers says KP govt not to take over mines in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has said that the government has no intention of taking over the mines in newly-merged tribal districts.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Mines and Minerals Amjad Ali, Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan and KP government spokesman Ajmal Wazir said the opposition parties instead of criticism should appreciate government Minerals Sector Governance (amendment) Act 2019. MPAs from merged districts were also present on the occasion.

They said that the government would welcome any suggestions of opposition parties for the wellbeing of the tribal districts. The minister stated that under the law ownership of the land surface where mines exist would rest with local communities, and they would enjoy all the rights they had before the merger.

He added that the local tribal communities will also be given priority in the grant of mineral titles. He said that the government is not changing taxation and mines ownership of the local community. The ministers asked opposition parties to read the draft of the bill, before criticizing it.

They said for one year the Minerals Department worked on the amendment act draft, while he visited seven tribal districts, and consulted with tribal elders, politicians and other stakeholders.