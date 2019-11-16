Govt flayed for inadequate medical facilities to Zardari in prison

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women Wing’s provincial information secretary and former MPA Mehr Sultana on Friday castigated the government for inadequate medical facilities to incarcerated former president of Pakistan and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to reporters here, she said the government had stepped up victimisation against political rivals, as it had detained PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on the basis of false allegations.

“No indictment order was issued against Asif Zardari,” she said, asking the government to immediately issue release order of her leader and it should seek unconditional apology from Asif Zardari for implicating him in false cases. Sultana said the PPP leaders and workers cannot be frightened through illegal detentions as they had been victimised in the past.

The PPP leader observed that the country was passing through a critical phase of its history as it was faced with a host of challenges. The government had started political victimisation instead of taking practical steps to address issues of the commoners, she added.

She asked the government to bring price-hike under control and provide relief to poverty-stricken people. Sultana said the prices of essential commodities continued to rise on a daily basis which has eroded purchasing power of the common people.