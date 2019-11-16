Self-proclaimed Peerni involved in abducting minors

Islamabad:The federal capital police have broken a racket of abductors led by an elderly self proclaimed Peerni (clairvoyant) involved in kidnapping minor children of her followers during the course of spiritual healing she exercises.

The ugly trade of trapping minors was being run in a ‘Hujra’ of a clairvoyant located in Sang Jani, an outskirts of Tarnol for a long time.

The Islamabad police initiated investigation upon receiving information about the mysteriously missing of a 3-year-old baby girl from the burrow of the Peerni identified as Zaitoon Bibi where her mother took her two daughters – Zainab, 3 and 4-month old other daughter – to seek spiritual healing.

The whole things begin when the mother, carrying a toddler in her lap and the other girl sitting beside the mother reached ‘Hujra’ of Peerni Zaitoon at 12.30 pm on 4th November but during the exercise of spiritual healing, all of a sudden the light went off and it was all dark in the room, even at mid day. When the light was restored the poor mother found the baby girl Zainab was missing.

Mother, Sidra Bibi, raised hue and cry and people in the surroundings immediately launched a search operation. The matter was also reported to the Tarnol Police.

One, Safeer Akhtar, a carpenter lodged a complaint with the Tarnol police station saying that his wife Sidra Bibi went to burrow of Peerni Zaitoon Bibi at Sang Jani for spiritual healing along with her 4-month-old and Zainab, 3 on November 4 but elder daughter Zainab went missing while playing in the ‘Hujra’ during exercise of spiritual healing.

The complainant said that he along with the residents of Sang Jani put all efforts to search the missing minor but got nothing.

Big bosses of the police took it seriously and asked SP (Sadar) to ensure effective investigation to make headway to the people involved in the kidnapping of the minor girl.

A team of skillful police officers comprising of DSP (Golra) Khalid Awan, SHO Tarnol Arshad Ali, Sub Inspector Saber Hussain and others was constituted to make headway to the criminals. “All leads indicated to the Hujra from day first,” the people engaged in the investigation of one of the most mysterious case, said, adding that the police put all their concentration to the Hujra and got more than enough evidences against the Hujra people. “The police recovered foot-wears of the missing girl and they tried to eradicate evidences leading to the crime,” the police said. It was worthy to mention here that the Hujra people installed Close Circuit Cameras in and around the house but it was shut down during the act of kidnapping of the minor girl, police said adding that it was quite alarming and meaningful activity of the people involved in the offence.

After comprehensive investigation, the police, finally, registered first information report (FIR) under section 364-A against Peerni and her aides and arrested Qasim, a son of Peerni Zaitoon Bibi but the racketeers started putting pressure on the police by using different tactics.

The accused Qasim tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrist vain and throat when the police were going to court to obtain his physical remand but the police overpowered him and shifted to hospital. The police, later, booked him under section 325 PPC.

The police team kept pressurising the culprits to disclose about the missing girl and conveyed messages to the racketeers that the police would not spare them and they have to release the minor girl, the police said and added, suddenly the police team got information and the minor girl has been found standing near overhead bridge some 200 yards from her home. The police recovered the abducted girl and handed over to her parents.

Soon after the recovery of the abducted girl, the accused party led by the Peerni came out on the roads against the arrest of Qasim and blocked main roads of the area, police said in the thirst FIR lodged against the accused party, adding that the protesting people attacked the police party and demanded releasing of the main accused Qasim.

The police said that the accused has confessed his crime and the Peerni would be arrested on the ground of confession fo her son.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed when contacted, said that the Sadar police performed skilfully to trace the case. He appreciated the working of the area police as they resolved the mystery of the case with professional aptitude.