Rs10 million released for four patients’ treatment on CM Usman Buzdar’s orders

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, funds amounting to more than Rs10 million have been released for the treatment of four deserving patients suffering from bone marrow disease and liver transplant.

A sum of Rs2.68 million has been provided to Javed Akhtar of Husnain Bakhsh Park, Lahore for liver transplant. He is under treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore; Rs2.68 million released for liver transplant of Muhammad Saleem of Chak No 157 WB, Vehari. This patient is also under treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore.

Meanwhile, another amount of Rs2.68 million has been provided to Ghulam Zakiya of Gunj Bazaar, Mughalpura, for her liver treatment in Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore. A sum of Rs2.3 million was given to Noorzada of Rawalpindi for bone marrow treatment. He is under treatment at Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, Rawalpindi.

In a statement, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that healing the wounds of the ailing humanity is a noble cause and assured that all possible cooperation would be extended for the treatment of the deserving patients. “I will continue to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity as long as I am bestowed by Allah Almighty,” he added.

tolerance: Usman Buzdar has said that Islamic teachings stress promoting tolerance and harmony for a healthy society. In a message on the International Day of Tolerance being observed today (Saturday), the chief minister said it was the need of the hour that these norms should be promoted as intolerance creates societal disorder. He said that a peaceful society could only be formed by promoting tolerance, brotherhood and harmony and added that educational institutions could play an important role in educating the youth on the subject.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to highlight the importance of societal norms based on the principles of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood and said everyone should make a commitment to play active role in this regard, he added.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about the illness of 19-year-old Hamza of Garhi Shahu and sought a report from the health department. He has directed to take immediate steps and assured that the Punjab government would bear the expenses of Hamza’s treatment.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of brother of Athar Masood, senior journalist of Daily Jang and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.