QT final to be held from Dec 27-31

LAHORE: The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from December 27 to 31 at Karachi’s National Stadium. Previously, the match was scheduled to be held from December 9-13 at the same venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday that the decision has been made after Sri Lanka confirmed playing their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (December 11-15) and Karachi (December 19-23).

Meanwhile, the eighth and ninth round matches between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been shifted to Karachi because of unfavourable weather conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now host Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex from November 18-21. They will play their ninth round match against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi, from November 25-28.