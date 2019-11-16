Three players to attend fitness camp at NCA

KARACHI: A fitness camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from November 18. The eight-day-long camp will run till November 25 under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.

The three players invited for the camp are Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Imad Wasim. They will arrive at the NCA on November 17. Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali have been granted NOCs for the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, while Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah are representing Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Shadab Khan (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) are available for selection to their respective sides for the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are exempted from the camp.