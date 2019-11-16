Army take giant step towards National Games title

PESHAWAR: Army on Friday took another giant step towards grabbing the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when their gold tally swelled to 144 on the sixth day of the 33rd National Games being held here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

As per unofficial statistics, Army also had 106 silver and 74 bronze medals by the time this report was filed. WAPDA were trailing second with 109 gold, 81 silvers and 65 bronze medals. Navy were third with 21 gold, 11 silvers and eight bronze medals.

The event will conclude on Saturday (today). Highly experienced Farhan Mehboob of WAPDA won men’s singles squash event gold, beating Saddam-ul-Haq of Army 3-0 here at the PAF Squash Complex with the game scores being 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

In semi-finals, Farhan had beaten Tayyab Aslam of Punjab 3-1 and Saddam had got the better of Asim Khan of Punjab 3-0.

In women’s singles squash, Madina Zafar of Army claimed gold, beating Samar Anjum of WAPDA 3-0 with the set scores of 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.

In the semi-finals, Madina had beaten Faiza Zafar of Army 3-0, while Samar had got the better of Noor-ul-Huda of Sindh 3-2.

Army clinched men’s basketball gold, beating PAF in the final. WAPDA grabbed the bronze medal. Women’s basketball gold went to WAPDA who edged past Army in the final. Punjab claimed bronze.

In judo, Army reigned supreme as they picked the remaining six golds in Abbottabad to finish with 14 gold medals, the best ever performance in the history of the Games. WAPDA took four gold. In judo 66kg, Hasnain of Army secured gold, Subhan of Railways claimed silver while Umar of Navy and Ihsan of HEC got bronze.

The -73kg gold went to Army’s Nadeem, Aqib of WAPDA got silver, while Ameer Hamza of Railways and Salman of Navy secured bronze. In -81kg, Karamat Butt of WAPDA got gold, Mohammad Yaar of Punjab secured silver, while Abbas of Army and Navy’s Naved claimed bronze.

In -60kg, Muzammil of Army got gold, Navy’s Bilal picked silver, while bronze medals went to Naved of Railways and Waheed of KP.

In -52kg, Ambreen Masih of WAPDA got gold, Fauzia of Punjab picked silver, while Iqra Maroof of Army and Arwa of Railways claimed bronze. In -40kg, Kiran of Army got gold, Kausar of WAPDA picked silver, while Shah Rukh of Railways and Haseena of KP claimed bronze medals.

In -48kg, Humaira Ashiq of WAPDA took gold, Fehmeeda of Army claimed silver, while Kainat of Sindh and Railways’ Mehak claimed bronze.

Army won women volleyball gold when they beat WAPDA 3-0. Higher Education Commission (HEC) beat Police 3-0 to clinch bronze.

WAPDA secured men’s volleyball gold when they beat PAF 3-1. Army took bronze.

In karate, the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Nargis Hazara claimed gold in +68kg, Hina Azeem of Army took silver, while Maroosha William and Syeda Mubeen took bronze.

In 60kg, Kulsoom of WAPDA took gold, Ayesha Amjad of HEC clinched silver, while Anoosha Khan of Army and Naz Dana of Railways took bronze.

WAPDA won women football event gold, Army picked silver, while Punjab claimed bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the others in the four-team event which was held on league basis.

In men’s football, PAF crushed Army 7-1 to finish with a bronze medal. The final will be held between WAPDA and Navy at Tehmas Khan Stadium on Saturday (today).

In taekwondo competitions being held in Abbottabad, Army were leading with 15 gold, six silver and four bronze medals. WAPDA were trailing second with nine gold, eight silver and four bronze. PAF were third with one gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals.

Railways got two silver and 11 bronze medals. HEC picked four silver and seven bronze medals.

KP got one silver and six bronze and Sindh picked three bronze. The event will conclude on Saturday (today).

Army lifted men’s rugby gold, beating PAF 15-0 at Kunj Football Ground Abbottabad in wet conditions due to heavy overnight and morning rain. WAPDA picked bronze, ousting Punjab 10-5.

The women hockey gold went to WAPDA who edged past Army 8-1 in the final here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

Ambreen Arshad and Iqra Javed hit two goals each. Hina Pervez, Afsheen Noureen, Maria and Sana Allah Ditta scored one goal apiece. Fauzia Nayab netted a consolation goal for Army.

Army emerged as overall winners of gymnastics competitions with 280.2 points in Abbottabad by securing four gold, two silver and four bronze. WAPDA finished as runners-up with 266.45 points which they grabbed by virtue of two gold, four silver and two bronze.

Railways with 204.225 ended third. They were followed by Sindh (174.425), Punjab (163.80), KP (161.745), Balochistan (78.10) and Islamabad (27.20).

Army’s Ansar Abbas claimed three gold and one silver. WAPDA’s Mohammad Afzal picked one gold and four silver.

In floor event, Army’s Ansar Abbas took gold. Mohammad Afzal of WAPDA claimed silver. Shakeel Haider of Army secured bronze.

In vaulting table, Mohammad Afzal of WAPDA got gold, Ansar Abbas of Army claimed silver, while Saddam of Army got bronze.

In pommelled horse, Ansar Abbas of Army got gold, Mohammad Afzal of WAPDA claimed silver, while Saif of Army clinched bronze.

In high bar, Yasir of WAPDA picked gold, Mohammad Afzal of WAPDA finished with silver and Saif of Army got bronze.

The parallel bar gold went to Ansar Abbas of Army, Afzal of WAPDA got silver and Nawaz of WAPDA finished with bronze. Tanvir of Army claimed rings event gold with Saif of Army and Nawaz of WAPDA picking silver and bronze medals, respectively.