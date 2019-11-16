BSEK applauds government schools’ high-scorers

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Thursday held an annual Public Academy Achievement Award 2019 to celebrate the success of high-scoring government school students.

The officials of the board awarded appreciation certificates and shields to the high-scorers and lauded their success. While addressing the ceremony, BSEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said that the students of state-run schools were no less than students of private schools. They could achieve good grades and perform well, but there was a need to encourage them.

He said the BSEK had been organising exams by adopting modern trends of assessment process through which the board ensured the provision of equal opportunities to all students.

However, parents, teachers, and even students run after grades which further accelerated competition among the students. In this new era of competition, the teachers of government schools should appreciate students and prepare them for exams.

School Education Karachi Director Hamid Karim said the majority of the government schools lack basic facilities, but some government school students had passed exams with good grades which was encouraging. He lauded the efforts made by the BSEK officials to celebrate the success of government school students.