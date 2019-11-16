close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
Economic indicators moving on positive trajectory: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday the country’s economy has stabilised with all economic indicators moving on the positive trajectory.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony of Super 6 310 MW wind power projects in Islamabad. The Prime Minister said rupee was gaining, stock market showing positive sentiments and exports were increasing. He said the government’s policies were aimed at uplifting the poor segment of the society by creating maximum employment opportunities for people. The Prime Minister said there was huge potential of hydroelectricity in the country but costly electricity was produced through imported fuel. Khan said the Super 6 wind power projects will provide affordable and environment friendly clean energy to the country.

Investment on these wind power projects will amount to US 450 million dollars. Out of this 320 million dollars was being arranged by International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group.

