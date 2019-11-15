Phone explosion kills labourer in India

ODISHA: A 22-year-old man in Indian state Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district succumbed to his injuries caused due to the explosion of his phone and lost his life.

Police investigations have concluded that the man was named Kuna Pradhan. A labourer at the state’s Jagganath temple, he was a native of Ranpur village of Nayagarh district in the state.

According to reports, co-workers sleeping near him at night saw parts of his body charred and then raised alarm. His phone was allegedly placed very close to him at night charging, when it exploded. However, further specific details of the make, model and exact cause of the explosion of the phone have not been revealed yet.

Once the police were informed they said, they sent the body for a post-mortem. According to Inspector-in-Charge of Paradip police station RK Kamal, which has jurisdiction over where the incident took place the deceased, was sleeping along with three other workers in the room at a construction site at Atharabanki area, he said to the PTI. Moreover, when the phone exploded, he died on the spot, Kamal confirmed.