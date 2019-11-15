Shah calls for quality coaching of judokas

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s Olympian judoka Shah Hussain Shah Thursday said that the country direly needed a quality coach so that the standard of the national judokas could be improved.

“Here I have seen that techniques of the judokas need to be corrected. And it would be of immense importance if Pakistan is able to train its own coach on foreign soil so that he could work effectively on the techniques of the fighters,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Abbottabad after lifting -100kg gold in the 33rd National Games being held in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa.

This is the first time that Tokyo-based Shah featured in National Games. He represented Army. Judo competitions are being held in Abbottabad.

“What I think is that a foreign coach will not be able to resolve Pakistan’s issues. If he is hired for a year or so, it would not be enough. So it would be better if we prepare our own local coach through various top-class courses abroad,” 26-year old Shah said.

Shah created history when he became the first judoka of the country who represented Pakistan in the 2016 Rio Olympics after qualifying for the mega spectacle on the basis of the continental quota.

He added that he saw some solid fighters in Pakistan, adding, talent was there but it needed better training.

“India has improved its standard in judo because of solid coaching and we also should focus on that area. The rest is the best,” two-time Asian bronze medallist said.

About his chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Shah said that he was very confident to be part of Pakistan’s contingent during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“Currently I am the top seed in my weight in Asia and on continental quota I have also qualified. But the issue is that I will have to maintain the same position for almost six months or so. My plan is to further boost my ranking so that I could face no issue in the end,” said Shah.

Shah and Tokyo-based judoka Amina Toyoda, also from Army, are representing their department in the National Games.

Shah said that he was going to feature in the Osaka Grand Slam to be held from November 22-24 in Japan.

“Besides this I will feature in another event this year before opting for a few more Olympic qualifying events next year,” Shah said.

Shah a few months back seemed to be out of the Tokyo Games but back-to-back superb performances in few events in Japan, Brazil and Dubai he occupied 44th place in the Olympics rankings. Shah will return to Tokyo on November 17.