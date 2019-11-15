Leaders shift Bolivian support to Venezuela opposition

LA PAZ: Bolivia´s conservative interim government on Thursday recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as his country´s president, a key shift of alliance in the volatile region.

The announcement removes one of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro´s key supports as he fends off efforts to oust him in a deadly economic and political crisis. It signals a break from the position of Bolivia´s ousted socialist leader Evo Morales, a key ally of Maduro.

Bolivia´s acting president Jeanine Anez and her government decided to formally recognize Guaido "from this moment on," Communications Minister Roxana Lizarraga told reporters. Anez swore herself in as president on Tuesday after Morales fled the country fearing for his safety amid deadly protests. Unrest erupted when he was accused of rigging the results of October 20 polls to gain re-election for a fourth term. In Venezuela, Maduro´s opponents have branded him a dictator for clinging to office as the country´s crisis has worsened over recent years.