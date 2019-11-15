close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Finalists decided in Inter-Club Polo

Sports

November 15, 2019

LAHORE: MGPC Habib Metropolitan Bank and LGPC Nutrafull Warriors have qualified for the Silkbank Inter-Club Polo Championship 2019 main finals after defeating their respective opponents here at the Cavalry Polo Ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, MGPC Habib Metropolitan Bank edged out LGPC Polo by 7-6. From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb fired in five goals, while Farhad Sheikh and Raffay Sheikh. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt scored a quartet while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Farasat Ali Chatha converted one goal apiece.

In the second match of the day, LGPC Nutrafull Warriors outlasted Sargodha Polo Club by 8½-5. From the winning side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Shah Shamyl Alam struck a quartet while Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored two and Kasim Khan one. From the losing side, Muhammad Akhtar and Shahid banged in a brace each while Lt Col Zulfiqar scored one.

