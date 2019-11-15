Hina, Moazzam clinch silver medals for Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab girls judo team bagged one silver and a bronze in 33rd National Games judo event to finish 5th in the competition on Thursday.Punjab’s Hina demonstrated excellent performance and grabbed silver medal in Open weight category judo event while Anum annexed bronze medal in Below-44kg competition.

In wushu, Moazzam Ali won another silver medal for Punjab team. Sania Mustafa also contributed fine performance and won a solitary bronze medal in wushu event held at Qayyum stadium.

In swimming event, Punjab’s Daniyal Ghulam Nabi won a silver medal in 50m breast stroke contest. Overall, Punjab swimmers pocketed one silver and five bronze medals. Punjab also added two more bronze medals in karate event of 33rd National Games being staged at Peshawar. Punjab’s overall medals tally has reached to 18 including four silver and 14 bronze medals.

In girls hockey event, Punjab lost semifinal match against Wapda after thrilling encounter. Punjab will face Railways team in 3rd/4th position match on Friday.

Punjab also finished 5th in basketball and baseball competitions. The baseball championship was staged at Islamia University Peshawar.In women rugby championship, Punjab rugby team defeated Sindh by 10-5 in a 5th/6th position match at Abbottabad. Punjab clinched one bronze medal in archery event.