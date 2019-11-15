Transfer & posting

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday transferred Shahab Hamid Yousafzai (PCS EG BS-19), Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Peshawar and directed him to report to the Establishment Department.

Consequent upon above, Muhammad Kabir Afridi (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Department, was authorized to hold additional charge of the post of Registrar Cooperative Societies, Peshawar in addition to his duties till further orders, said an official communiqué. Meanwhile, on the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, the competent authority appointed Dr. Muhammad Nadeem (presently serving as Senior Registrar in the SMC Swat) as Assistant Professor Surgery (BS-18) on regular basis with immediate effect. He will be on probation for one year.