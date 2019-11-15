Two dacoits injured by firing of accomplices

OKARA: Two dacoits were injured by the firing of their accomplices here on Thursday.

Four dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Farooq and tried to loot valuables. In the meantime, neighbours gathered outside the house and tried to catch the dacoits. To it, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, two dacoits, later identified as Waris Ali and Ali Abbas, were injured. Their two accomplices succeeded to escape.

Killer gets death sentence on 3 counts: Additional Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad on Thursday awarded death sentence on three counts and Rs 600,000 fine to a man in a triple murder case.

According to the prosecution, Ijaz Ahmad, Mumtaz Ahmad and Shahbaz had shot dead two women, who were wives of Ijaz Ahmad and one of them was pregnant, over some family dispute some five years back.

THREE HELD IN MURDER CASE: Sadar police on Thursday arrested three accused in a murder case.

According to the police, accused Khalid, Asghar and Muhammad Aslam had murdered Ibad Ali and threw his body in fields.

It was disclosed that Muhammad Amjad and his brother Khalid had murdered Sakina Bibi, sister of Ibad Ali, when he was a child. Later, Amjad and Aslam were murdered by Ibad Ali. The murderers told the police that they had taken the revenge of the murder of their brothers.

TWO DEAD: Two people died in different incidents here on Thursday. Bilal of Ghafoor Colony was killed in an accident near railway level crossing No 2.

In another accident, two speeding trucks collided with each other. As a result, Ishtiaq of Karachi died on the spot.