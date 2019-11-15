AJK president calls for combating Indian designs thru various means

PESHAWAR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan Thursday said that India had imposed an undeclared war on Indian occupied Kashmir, which needed to be combated at education, technological, media and military fronts.

He was speaking at the one-day seminar on “Exposing True Face of Fascist India: Pakistan’s Comprehensive Media Strategy,” arranged by the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman of Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam, vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Asif, chairperson of the department Dr Minhas Majeed Khan and others.Masood Khan in his keynote address said that diplomacy and war were the two options left to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

He paid glowing tributes to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their role in liberating the Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Masood Khan said that youth should be aware of the killings of Muslims in the occupied Kashmir. He said that 15,000 Kashmiri youth have been kidnapped under state supervision in Kashmir, while mass harassment of Kashmiri women was going on.He urged the mainstream media in the country to highlight the Kashmir issue in the right manner on both internal and international fronts. The AJK president urged the students to better equip themselves with education, technological advancement and artificial intelligence as this way they could better combat the Indian designs.

He also explained the difference between freedom fighting and terrorism. He said that defending oneself and one’s land is not terrorism. He said the freedom movement in Kashmir would turn successful one day. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said that the Indian government through its state terrorism in Kashmir had violated the two key principles of their own constitution, ie democracy and secularism. He said that terrorist activities on the part of Indian government and its patronised terrorist outfits have made India a leading source of spreading terrorism in the world. Syed Fakhar Imam added that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideology of ‘Hindutva’ has actually trampled the secular constitution of the so-called biggest democracy.

He said the number of Muslim members in the Indian parliament has been reduced to 23 from 46 since 1980, which speaks volume of the fact that Indian claim of secularism is merely a hollow slogan. The Kashmir committee chairman criticised the Narendra Modi government for what he termed his anti-democracy and anti-humanity actions. He said the government was taking up the Kashmir issue at all the international forums in an appropriate manner. Minhas Majeed Khan in her welcome remarks shed light on the current situation in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the chief minister, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan revealed that India was currently involved in changing the demography of occupied Kashmir through major population shift by forced emigration of Muslims to other parts of India and abroad, establishment of Hindu settlements and undertaking systematic measures for the genocide of Muslims in Kashmir.

Mahmood Khan stated that the international community and human rights organisations should force the Indian government to stop the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He added that silence on its part is tantamount to being an accomplice in this heinous crime. The AJK president appreciated the efforts of the federal government. He stated that people of Kashmir supported Pakistan and were happy to see that the leadership of Pakistan was playing an effective role in highlighting the atrocities of Indian armed forces and furthering resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan reiterated that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly with Kashmiri brethren and will make every effort to resolve he Kashmir issue as per desires of Kashmiris. The chief minister stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had advocated the cause of Kashmiri brethren on every national and international forum including the United Nations and is currently playing the role of ambassador of Kashmir cause.

The KP chief minister clarified that the aspiration of Pakistan to promote peace and development of the entire region should never be taken as its weakness as the Pakistani nation were ready to go to any extent for the freedom of Kashmir. Both the leaders also discussed areas of the mutual cooperation and interest between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK including the strengthening of communication routes. The AJK president stated that the proposed project of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad - Mirpur Motorway would not only help in linking AJK with major communication routes of Pakistan but will help in bringing people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir together.

He stated that the project will strengthen geographical and cultural affinities between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. The chief minister welcomed the proposal of AJK president to strengthen mutual cooperation and development of trade in the Mines and Minerals sector stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, especially the newly merged tribal districts, are rich with minerals which can be utilized for generating economic activities thereby strengthening the fiscal base of the province. The meeting ended with the exchange of gifts, said an official handout.