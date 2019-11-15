Kaira plea disposed of

The Lahore High Court was informed on Thursday that former President Asif Ali Zardari had been allowed, as per jail rules, to meet PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and other party leaders. Additional Advocate General Arif Raja stated this during hearing of a petition by Kaira against ‘undeclared’ ban on visiting Zardari in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi. However, petitioner’s counsel Abid Saqi said the PPP leaders would not be able to meet on the given day due to meeting of the party’s central executive committee. At this, the court directed the jail authorities to reschedule the meeting for Nov 25 and disposed of the petition.