Drive against smog ordered

LAHORE:Keeping in view the recent surge in smog, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman has issued instructions to officers concerned to conduct comprehensive smog awareness and prevention activities in the high risk districts, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Faisalabad.

The district health authorities will distribute awareness pamphlets and face masks to the schoolchildren and motorcyclists in coordination with the district education authorities and traffic police. Smog awareness sessions will be held in the morning assemblies in schools.

“Children and senior citizens are at higher risk and we have to protect them from bad effects of smog,” said the health secretary.

Health care providers and traffic sergeants will distribute pamphlets and masks in all busy chowks of the smog-affected districts. The chief executive officers of the district health authorities will also participate in the smog prevention campaign. Smog intensity has increased manifold in various cities of Punjab which has posed high risk of acute respiratory infection and eye ailments among people engaged in outdoor activities.

Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan, director general health services, Punjab, explained that smog might affect children, senior citizens and the people having high stress activities in the outdoor environment. In his message, Dr Haroon has advised to the people to limit outdoor activities.

While going out people should wear face masks and goggles. Windows and doors should be kept closed to stop smog from entering indoors. Frequent hand and face wash is recommend to get rid of bad effects of smog. Gargles give soothing effect in case someone has sore throat. The government has also established free health line 0800 99000 for the public to seek more information.