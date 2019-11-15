KP govt warns protesters against disrupting routine life

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday said that it was the basic responsibility of any government to protect the life and property of the citizens and no one would be allowed to disturb the routine life. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Law and Order chaired by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan. Addressing a press conference after the meeting Ajmal Wazir, government spokesman and chief minister’s advisor on merged areas, said the committee reviewed in detail the law and order situation about the Plan- B of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to block all the main roads and highways in the province. Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government was very much clear in its strategy and policy to deal with the elements who were trying to disturb the routine life of the citizens by blocking roads and highways.

He said that the protest and agitation was the constitutional right of any political party but it should be within in the parameters of the constitution and the law, and whoever would breach the law would be dealt with an iron hand. Ajmal Wazir added that the protest and agitation was the constitutional right of any political party but it should be within the parameters of the constitution and law.

“And whoever will breach the law will be dealt with an iron hand. The provincial government will welcome and facilitate any peaceful protest but it will not allow anyone to block roads and highways in the name of protests as it directly effects the life of the common man,” he added. Ajmal Khan said if the JUI-F wants to protest in the province, it should enter into an agreement with provincial government as it did with the federal government.