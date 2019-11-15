Three more bodies of Tezgam fire victims identified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The number of the bodies of Tezgam Express fire incident victims handed over to their relatives reached 48 on Thursday after identification of three more bodies through DNA. Reportedly, the three victims, two women and a man, who were identified through DNA hailed from Mirpurkhas. The nine remaining bodies are yet to be identified through DNA tests, according to the district administration. Last Thursday, 23 bodies of the victims had reached Mirpurkhas and traders shut their businesses voluntarily to take part in their collective funerals.
