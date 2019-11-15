Pakistan rejects any deal on Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday rejected outright any deal on the RAW convicted spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav and said the process of review and reconsideration was about to start and updates will be provided. “There is no question of any deal on Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav,” said the Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal while addressing the weekly media briefing here.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had already made a detailed statement in this regard. “All actions will be in line with the laws of Pakistan. The decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be honored in the light of Pakistani laws. There should be no doubt in this regard. The ambiguity created unnecessarily has already been cleared by the DG ISPR in a statement,” Faisal said.

Jadhav was awarded death by a military court after which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The court had asked Pakistan for "an effective review and reconsideration of death sentence by means of its own choosing of legislation".

Earlier, Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted, “Speculations for an amendment to the Pak Army Act to implement the ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbhushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time”.

Regarding the shocking announcement by an international body that 260 Indian websites had been caught making propaganda against Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesman said they never expected any good from India.

“This an important question. We have repeatedly said we do not expect any good from India. This particular case has been brought to notice by an independent organisation, which substantiates our position that India is using all tools, including such websites, for propaganda against Pakistan,” the spokesman responded.

Kartarpur: No Pakistani can cross over to India through the Kartarpur Corridor even though it is open for common Pakistanis to visit and pay their respects at the Gurdwara. The media has to follow a particular procedure.

As the Indian government continues to criticise Pakistan for the procedure for Indian Yatrees coming to Kartarpur, the spokesman said even though Pakistan had offered to waive condition of passport and advance information etc, India did not accept these concessions. “It was their choice,” said the spokesman.

“Let me reiterate, that we want to implement the agreement in letter and spirit. Moreover, the agreement is very clear. We expect that India would appreciate our gesture, which is taken in the spirit to promote peace and harmony in the region,” added the spokesman.

IOJK: Pakistan Thursday once again urged the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights organisations to take notice of brutal suppression of religious rights and freedom of Kashmiri people in utter violation of international laws and conventions.

“The Indian government cannot suppress the aspirations of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions,” said the spokesman.

He rejected the notion that Jammu and Kashmir dispute had been back-burnered and insisted that Pakistan had been consistently and proactively highlighting the dispute with more vigour at all relevant forums.

“In this regard, the records of our weekly press briefings, which are available at our website, are manifestation of our efforts and consistent position on Jammu and Kashmir, which has not changed at all. As for the LoC ceasefire violations, we have always responded befittingly to the Indian unprovoked firing and shelling and we will continue to do so. We are always ready and alert to defend our motherland at all costs”, he said.