Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

Post-poultry

Newspost

 
As per the advice of our PM, I invested in the poultry business. With the right injections provided by the government, the raising of chickens went faster than expected resulting in more chickens and eggs to sell thus making me a billionaire within months. May I now request the PM to advise me for further investment of these billions.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

