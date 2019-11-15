Pakistan beat Afghanistan in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Thursday.

Chasing 139 to win the match, in their first outing in the tournament, Pakistan openers Omair Bin Yousaf (38) and Haider Ali (16) provided a solid 50-run opening partnership.

After the departure of the opening pair, an unbroken 70-run partnership for the third wicket between Rohail Nazir and Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan chase down the target in 35.3 overs. Rohail scored 73-ball 53 laced with two fours and a six, while captain Saud scored 30 off 48 balls which included one four.

Afghanistan were dismissed for 138 in 42.2 overs after opting to bat first. Wicket-keeper batsman Munir Ahmed top-scored with a 71-ball 41. He hit one four and two sixes. For Pakistan, Mohammad Mohsin took four wickets for 30 runs in 9.4 overs. Amad Butt and Khushdil Shah chipped in with two wickets apiece. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their second match on November 16.