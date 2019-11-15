Forex reserves fall to $15.502bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $15.502 billion during the week ended November 8 from $15.517 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $40 million $8.397 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.105 billion from $7.160 billion.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $15.502 billion during the week ended November 8 from $15.517 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $40 million $8.397 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.105 billion from $7.160 billion.