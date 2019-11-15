Forex reserves fall to $15.502bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $15.502 billion during the week ended November 8 from $15.517 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $40 million $8.397 billion. However, the forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.105 billion from $7.160 billion.