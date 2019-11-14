close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 14, 2019

25 charged with brutalkilling of Bangladesh student

World

AFP
November 14, 2019

DHAKA: Some 25 people, many members of Bangladesh´s ruling Awami League party, were charged with murder Wednesday over the brutal killing last month of a university student who criticised the government on social media. The battered body of 21-year-old Abrar Fahad was found in his dormitory hours after he wrote a post on Facebook slamming Dhaka for signing a water-sharing deal with India. Police said he was beaten to death by fellow students — many members of the ruling Awami League´s university branch. Others had links to the pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). “Murder charges have been pressed to the court against 25 men,” police spokesman Monirul Islam told AFP. “According to the CCTV footage, at least 11 were directly involved in beating Fahad to death. He said the accused had created an “environment of fear” on campus, with physical abuse and other coercive behaviour. “They were using their political identity as shelter,” he said, referring to their links to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina´s party. Fahad´s death sparked widespread protests among students in the country, prompting Hasina to promise his killers would be severely punished.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World