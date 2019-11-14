Three teens charged with murdering boy in Wolverhampton

LONDON: Three people have been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed yards from his home in Wolverhampton.

Keelan Wilson was attacked after reports of violent disorder involving a group of people in Langley Road in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 11pm on May 29 last year. The teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds but died a short time later.

Detectives had previously arrested nine teenagers during the investigation, all of whom have been released under investigation. In the latest development, West Midlands Police said they had charged Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant-Phillips and Nehemie Tampwo, all aged 18, with murder on Tuesday evening.

King, of Chelwood Gardens in Wolverhampton, Pennant-Phillips, of Gadsby Avenue in Wednesfield, West Midlands, and Tampwo, of Fern Grove, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, were remanded in custody to appear at Walsall Magistrates’ Court later.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, of West Midlands Police, said: “This is a significant step in the inquiry after months of work and we will continue our efforts to bring the offenders to justice.”

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, who is responsible for policing in Wolverhampton, said: “We will not let up on the fight against knife crime and are reliant on our communities to report their concerns to us. Staying silent is not an option if we want real change. I would encourage anyone with information on knife crime to speak to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.” —