People’s role in checking dengue sought

LAHORE:A meeting of cabinet committee was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Matters regarding measures taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign being carried out throughout the province came under discussion. Health Secretary Capt ® Muhammad Usman briefed the minister in detail about the steps being taken in this regard.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the meeting said the government was taking the all-out measures to cope with dengue fever. She said that ratio of dengue cases had substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other departments concerned.

She directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larvae. She said that dengue patients were being especially looked after in the government hospitals. Measures will be taken in advance for the eradication of dengue larvae in future. Departmental action will be taken against the officers who provide false facts and figures about dengue. She said that people would also have to play their due role in coping with dengue epidemic.

symposium: An awareness walk and symposium in connection with the World Diabetes Day was organised at KEMU/Mayo Hospital under patronage of Prof Dr Irshad Hussain, Chairman Department of Medicine and faculty of Medicine, KEMU.

The walk started from main indoor Mayo Hospital to old auditorium, KEMU led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain, Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Hospital, Dr Tahir Khalil along with all the heads of departments of medicine.

A large number of doctors and paramedical staff attended the event. After awareness walk, an academic session was held in which lectures were delivered by Dr Uzma Malik and Dr Fawad Ahmad Randhawa on recent advances in diabetes and its complications.

Expert panel discussion and questions/answers session also held. The session ended by shields distribution. seminar on smog: National Highways and Motorway Police in collaboration with WWF, Pakistan organised a seminar on current burning issue of smog under the title “Smog, Causes, Impacts and Prevention” at a National Highway & Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura.

The seminar aimed at establishing a consensus among relevant public and private sector on the roles, responsibilities and actions that needed to be taken to discourage the emissions, from transport sector, industry, crop residue burning, power sector etc., mainly contributing in smog formation.

Traffic awareness: City Traffic Education on Wednesday organised a traffic awareness seminar in a college in Gulberg. A large number of students and college administration attended the seminar pertaining to road safety.

Traffic jam: Traffic on the ever-busy Mall and its arteries on Wednesday remained disrupted due to sit-in by the visually impaired persons that has crippled the city for more than 10 days.Traffic police diverted motorists from Lawrence Road, Regal Chowk, Faisal Chowk and Qadri Chowk. However, massive traffic jams were observed on Lytton Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Habibullah Road, Mozang Road and their adjacent areas.