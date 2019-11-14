Delay in creation of south Punjab province: Teachers announce protests from tomorrow

MULTAN: The Punjab Teachers Union has announced launching a protest movement against delay in creation of the south Punjab province from tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, PTU Punjab senior vice president Rana Altaf Hussain said that the PTU would organise protests in all districts. He told that the PTU was starting a protest movement from Friday against discriminatory treatment, deprivations being experienced by the people of this remote region since long. He said that teachers would perform education work by fastening black armbands in the first phase of the protest movement in each district of the south Punjab.

Rana Altaf Hussain said that the PTU would organise demonstrations in every district headquarter against the lenient policy of the government in creation of the south Punjab province. The hunger strikes camps would also be established in every district headquarter in the second phase, he said. He said that the PTU would observe sit-ins in front of houses and offices of legislators in protest. He said that politicians had been receiving votes in the name of Seraiki province for the last 70 years, but they did nothing for it.