Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks govt to stop playing with lives of political opponents

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said the government should stop playing with political opponents’ lives.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bilawal said the way in which this regime plays with political opponents’ lives and exploits illness for their own pressure tactics and political objectives is disgusting.

He stated that the government should stop politics on health and give all political prisoners medical facilities which the courts and law allow. The tweet of Bilawal came in the wake of government’s conditional permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and government’s alleged act of not giving access of private doctors to former president Asif Ali Zardari.