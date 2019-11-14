Two held in Poland over ‘attacks’ on Muslims

WARSAW: Two members of an "extremist group" suspected of planning bomb and gun attacks on Muslims have been arrested in Poland, the security services announced on Wednesday.

Officers arrested the two suspects in Warsaw and in the northwest city of Szczecin, Stanislaw Zaryn, of the country’s internal security service (ABW), told AFP. They seized chemicals that could have been used to make large quantities of explosives after searching locations in the centre, south and northwest of the country.