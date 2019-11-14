close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 14, 2019

Transport status

Newspost

 
November 14, 2019

This refers to the news story 'Car sales slide 56 pc in October due to the government's documentation drive '.The prices of cars will keep rising in the future, as well, due to the influx of electric cars dominating the markets. In the past years, the rising trend to keep and maintain cars in the big cities of Pakistan gave rise to traffic jams and pollution.

An inadequate public transport system and the cultural factor of social status tied to the possession of luxury cars contributed significantly to this trend. In a number of countries, like Italy and China, people are encouraged to ride bicycles instead of cars by restricting car driving in selected areas. In Pakistan, there is a need to encourage people to use bicycles for shorter distances and change their perceptions on status tied to the mode of transportation.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost