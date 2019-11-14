Transport status

This refers to the news story 'Car sales slide 56 pc in October due to the government's documentation drive '.The prices of cars will keep rising in the future, as well, due to the influx of electric cars dominating the markets. In the past years, the rising trend to keep and maintain cars in the big cities of Pakistan gave rise to traffic jams and pollution.

An inadequate public transport system and the cultural factor of social status tied to the possession of luxury cars contributed significantly to this trend. In a number of countries, like Italy and China, people are encouraged to ride bicycles instead of cars by restricting car driving in selected areas. In Pakistan, there is a need to encourage people to use bicycles for shorter distances and change their perceptions on status tied to the mode of transportation.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad