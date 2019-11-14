1,820kg of hashish seized

Personnel of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Wednesday seized fine quality of hashish in the Shadi Kaur area near Pasni, Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson for the PCG, on the instructions of Director General PCG Brigadier Saqib Qamar about a zero-tolerance policy on the smuggling of narcotics, the PCG had intensified its efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

Acting on information from intelligence sources about the smuggling of narcotics in Shadi Kaur, a raid was carried out by a special mobile patrol and 1,820 kilograms of hashish dumped in the desolate mountains was seized. The value of narcotics in the international market is Rs1.99 billion. The seizure was made deep inside the desert which was approximately 40 kilometres from the main road.