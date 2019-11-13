JI's Sirajul Haq for lifting ban on student unions

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has called for the removal of a ban on student unions and welcomed the resolution passed by the Sindh Assembly a few days ago.

Addressing an educational exhibition at Lahore Expo Centre on Tuesday, he demanded the federal and provincial governments enhance spending on education, introduce a uniform curriculum and end the class-based schooling system in the country. The IslamiJamiat Talba organised the 5th two-day annual educational expo which attracted a large number of students and people from other walks of life.

“The PTI government had promised to enhance the education budget in its manifesto but it did nothing on this front so far. All claims of the ruling party proved a pack of lies so far,” he said, adding the government had yet to fulfill its promise to introduce a uniform curriculum in the country. He claimed the government had betrayed the people on the Kashmir issue and hit them hard through taxes, inflation and unemployment. He said there was no check on corruption as people had to pay bribe even for their legal work in different departments. He said farmers and laborers were under the worst circumstances and the already prevailing class system was strengthening with every day passing. Meanwhile, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch has said the government should make serious efforts to end the prevailing political crisis and focus on the issue of Kashmir. Addressing the JI Youth members, he said a national Kashmir policy with the consultation of political leadership was the need of the hour.