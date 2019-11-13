close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 13, 2019

Palestinian commander, 3 others martyred in Israeli attack

Top Story

AFP
November 13, 2019

GAZA CITY: Israel’s military martyred a commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, prompting retaliatory rocket fire and fears of a severe escalation in violence. Israel launched air strikes in response to barrages of retaliatory rocket fire, with the Gazan health ministry reporting four people had been killed and 25 wounded in the Palestinian enclave. Israel said it targeted Islamic Jihad training and weapons manufacturing sites as well as rocket-launching squads in the raids. The rocket fire into Israel caused damage and a number of injuries, with at least one rocket hitting a house and another narrowly missing passing cars on a highway. A factory in the city of Sderot was also hit, sparking a fire there. Israeli medics said they had treated 39 people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story