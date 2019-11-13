UK has to ‘prepare for more floods’ this winter: PM

LONDON: Boris Johnson has urged people in flood hit areas to heed the advice of the emergency services as he warned there could be more flooding across the country this winter.

The Prime Minister said £2,500 would be made available to businesses affected by flooding, amid criticism from opposition leaders over the Government’s response to the issue.Severe flooding hit several areas in Yorkshire and the East Midlands last week, with parts around the River Don near Doncaster worst affected after the river burst its banks.

Johnson chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra on Tuesday afternoon, as pressure mounted on ministers to take action. Speaking afterwards, he said the country had to “prepare for more floods” this winter because the ground is so waterlogged.

He said: “The worry for me is that there are some people who are continuing not to listen to the advice of the emergency services. I would just say to people — the emergency services do have sound advice. When they advise you to evacuate, you should do so.”

Johnson added: “In the next few weeks and months, the rainfall could cause flooding in many parts of the country and we simply have to be prepared.”He said the authorities are working “flat out” to deliver an adequate response, adding: “I know there will be people who feel that that isn’t good enough.

“I know there will be people who are worrying about the damage to their homes, who will be worried about the insurance situation, worried about the losses they face.“All I want to say to those people is that there are schemes to cover those losses.” It comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn branded the Government’s response as “woeful”, while Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said it was not taking it as seriously enough.

Corbyn said if the flooding had happened in Surrey in the South East, it “would have been a very different story”. The Government’s emergency Bellwin scheme reimburses councils for costs they incur during a response to flooding, for items such as rest centres, temporary accommodation and staff overtime.Annie Hall, the former high sheriff of Derbyshire, died after she was swept away by water on Friday in Darley Dale, near Matlock.