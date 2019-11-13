Senior journalist Arshad Iqbal passes away

HARIPUR: Senior journalist Arshad Iqbal passed away due to cardiac arrest, family sources said on Tuesday. Arshad Iqbal complained severe pain in his chest on Monday night and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital but could not survive. According to doctors, the cause of death of the journalist was a severe cardiac arrest. He was buried in his ancestral graveyard in Alam village. He is survived by two sons, two daughters and a widow. Arshad, who served as senior vice-president of Haripur Union of Journalists and later as president of Khalabat Township Union of Journalists, had started his career as a journalist about two decades back and worked as a correspondent for different national and local Urdu dailies.