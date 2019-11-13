Govt asked to recover kidnapped student in Bannu

BANNU: The elders of Nurar tribe on Tuesday asked the government to expedite the efforts for the safe recovery of the kidnapped student.

Addressing a press conference at the Bannu Press Club, Dr Pir Sahib Zaman, Faizullah Khan, Malik Hayatullah Khan, Malik Sher Ayaz Khan, Malik Sharif Khan and others said that unidentified gunmen forced their entry into the house of Afrasiab Khan, a medical student, in July this year.

They said the intruders killed one of the members of the house, injured three others and kidnapped Afrasiab Khan. They said that the elders staged protests for the early recovery of the kidnapped student and arrest of the accused.“We have cooperated with the police by not holding violent protests. The police have made no development in even finding out any clue to the whereabouts of the kidnapped student,” Dr Pir Sahib Zaman said.

He said that chief minister and Corps Commander Peshawar also directed the local administration in this regard.

The elders threatened to stage a protest and sit-in near the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar if the student was not recovered at the earliest.